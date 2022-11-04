Birthday Club
November 4th Weather Forecast

Very Windy Saturday With Rain
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the middle 70s with breezy conditions. Saturday will be warm and cloudy with rain likely especially in the afternoon, but the big story will be the potential for strong and perhaps even damaging winds late day as the cold front sweeps across the area. The potential is there for wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Sunday and Monday will be sunny with highs in the low to middle 60s. Election Day is trending cooler with a high in the middle 50s. Another warm up is in store for later next week. We are back to the middle 60s on Wednesday and around 70 on Thursday.

