Police and Federal agents use exclusive footage to arrest Sandusky man for alleged death threats toward law enforcement

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Body cam footage was used to assist federal agents in the arrest of a Sandusky man who allegedly threatened to kill police officers and federal agents.

The FBI arrested Aron McKillips on Tuesday in Perrysburg Township. Agents said he’s a well-known member of the extremist group known as Boogaloo Boys.

Sandusky Police assisted federal agents in this investigation. A Sandusky Police body cam video became part of the FBI’s investigation as they tracked Aron McKillips.

The video is from a traffic stop in 2020. The video shows police finding ammunition, body armor, a bb gun, and gun parts. During the traffic stop, officers gave McKillips a traffic citation and released him. However, FBI started watching McKillips two years ago.

McKillips is charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats. The 26-page criminal complaint alleges that McKillips made the following statement online: “I just want to blow up the IRS,” he wrote online. “If I can make machine guns I can make bombs.”

Furthermore, screenshots provided by confidential informants show statements towards “red coats” which are federal agents. Among the alleged comments is the following remark: “I’m here to stack red coats and take back all of our freedom, not clout, not pics, [expletive] that”.

Mckillips’ neighbor Alvin Greear recalled vivid details of the raid. Greear was home when police raided McKillips house on Pearl St.

“They came out about six deep army suits or whatever, long guns, hands on shoulder, marching up those stairs right there,” said Greear.

Greear added that the raid lasted for hours.

“All I seen was boxes and bags and totes,” Greear said. “For what they took out of there, those two or three whatever hours, there was a lot of material there”

The attorney representing Aron McKillip told 13abc has not received any videos or other evidence in this case therefore, he could not further comment.

The suspect is behind bars and will face a judge next week.

