The science behind “fog season” in our area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since this past weekend, we’ve seen a lot of fog across the viewing area. As the air gets chillier and the nights get longer, those two factors increase the likelihood of fog development this time of year. It’s an annual trend that you can spot in the record books.

“The fog season starts somewhere in late October into November, like now, and it can last into April. That’s typically the time of year it’s more common,” said Robert LaPlante, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

Most fog that develops during the late fall and early winter is called radiation fog. The ideal setup is clear skies, calm winds, and damp conditions on or near the ground. The clear sky at night allows heat to escape the Earth’s surface faster, and when the air temperature drops within a few degrees of the dewpoint, then fog can develop.

You may be thinking… if we’re in a drought, how can there be enough moisture for all this fog? LaPlante explained, “The underlying ground is still fairly dry, but we did have a few light rain events recently, and that’s just enough to moisten up the air mass. The dewpoints are still somewhat high right now.”

Since Halloween weekend we’ve been stuck in the same airmass, so the cycle repeats each morning until that trapped moisture is mixed away by a shift in the weather pattern. Our biggest local geographic feature also plays a part, but not so much this time of year.

“Lake Erie does enhance the fog, mainly in the latter half of the winter into the spring,” said LaPlante. “We call it stable season when the lake cools down and it gets cooler than the air in general, that’s more like January onward into April.”

That time of year, advection fog is more common, when warmer air overruns the cold ground or a snowpack, and the same effect occurs over the cold waters of Lake Erie.

As for our recent murky mornings, have you noticed that the densest fog developed *after* sunrise? LaPlante told us, “The sun angle is so low this time of year, that there isn’t a whole lot of energy coming from the sun for the first hour or two of the day this time of year. So, the fog can just continue to form.”

Mornings with widespread dense fog leads to traffic headaches, but even just patchy dense fog can be dangerous, especially when visibility suddenly drops.

