Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Statewide GOP ticket comes to Lucas County

Statewide GOP ticket comes to Lucas County
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans took to the Lucas County streets to make their pitches to voters in-person on Friday.

With the majority of the party in town, candidates said the region is on the rebound, thanks to Republican policies.

Lucas County has traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, but these republicans said today that this region really reflects more of republican values.

Statewide Republicans rolled into Lucas County in style Friday morning with a bus wrapped in candidate names and filled with the candidates themselves. The Republican leader said Lucas County and northwest Ohio is a priority for the party as the region reflects republican values.

“An area of hard-working folks that understand the values that are really being contrasted by the republican party and the democratic party today This area understands hard work, responsibility and those are the republican party values,” said Ohio Auditor Keith Faber.

“What I love about being here is the people of northwest Ohio love farms, factories, and freedom,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Husted, a Montpelier native, fired up the crowd to get to the polls Tuesday by promoting the victories our region and the state have seen under Republican leadership.

“We’ve had companies from all over the place announce the fact that they are coming to Ohio. GM reinvesting in Toledo. First Solar continuing to grow. Landing the largest project in the free world when Intel picked Ohio to build the future of computer chips,” said Husted.

Ohio Democrats countered Friday afternoon, saying: “For the last two years, Ohio Democrats have been showing up in communities across the state and showing voters we’re on their side. Republicans waited until the last minute to put on a vanity tour and feign interest in working people and the issues they care about. We’re confident that voters are going to see through republicans’ charades and elect Democrats up and down the ballot on Tuesday.”

This Republican ticket is also trying to push back on Washington and take back a republican majority there. The party aims to place people like J.D. Vance in the senate and J.R. Majewski in the house.

“Ohio is moving forward, and we’re creating jobs faster today than we can fill them. We’re moving, but we’ve got frankly a drag coming out of Washington,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Adam Harrigan was found in Swan Creek Thursday.
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
Four women were arrested and charged for allegedly running a brothel inside of a spa on Secor...
Police: Women accused of running brothels in Toledo, soliciting undercover detectives
After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour....
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
Elisa Molina and her boyfriend Willie Walker were fatally shot in July 2021.
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
The Old West End home on Glenwood has seen better days. After being ransacked and catching...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home

Latest News

A local student is learning how to use his voice to not only become a better public speaker,...
Feel Good Friday: Speaking His Mind, Building His Character
Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles
Metroparks Meetup: Upcoming science summit & tracking box turtles
The Stroke Life Center provides free programs for local survivors
Stroke Life Center offers programs for surviors and their families
Why it Matters: Closing arguments on the campaign trail
Why it Matters: Closing arguments on the campaign trail