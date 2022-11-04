Statewide GOP ticket comes to Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Republicans took to the Lucas County streets to make their pitches to voters in-person on Friday.

With the majority of the party in town, candidates said the region is on the rebound, thanks to Republican policies.

Lucas County has traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, but these republicans said today that this region really reflects more of republican values.

Statewide Republicans rolled into Lucas County in style Friday morning with a bus wrapped in candidate names and filled with the candidates themselves. The Republican leader said Lucas County and northwest Ohio is a priority for the party as the region reflects republican values.

“An area of hard-working folks that understand the values that are really being contrasted by the republican party and the democratic party today This area understands hard work, responsibility and those are the republican party values,” said Ohio Auditor Keith Faber.

“What I love about being here is the people of northwest Ohio love farms, factories, and freedom,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Husted, a Montpelier native, fired up the crowd to get to the polls Tuesday by promoting the victories our region and the state have seen under Republican leadership.

“We’ve had companies from all over the place announce the fact that they are coming to Ohio. GM reinvesting in Toledo. First Solar continuing to grow. Landing the largest project in the free world when Intel picked Ohio to build the future of computer chips,” said Husted.

Ohio Democrats countered Friday afternoon, saying: “For the last two years, Ohio Democrats have been showing up in communities across the state and showing voters we’re on their side. Republicans waited until the last minute to put on a vanity tour and feign interest in working people and the issues they care about. We’re confident that voters are going to see through republicans’ charades and elect Democrats up and down the ballot on Tuesday.”

This Republican ticket is also trying to push back on Washington and take back a republican majority there. The party aims to place people like J.D. Vance in the senate and J.R. Majewski in the house.

“Ohio is moving forward, and we’re creating jobs faster today than we can fill them. We’re moving, but we’ve got frankly a drag coming out of Washington,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

