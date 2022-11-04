Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Adam Harrigan was found in Swan Creek Thursday.
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
Four women were arrested and charged for allegedly running a brothel inside of a spa on Secor...
Police: Women accused of running brothels in Toledo, soliciting undercover detectives
After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour....
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
Elisa Molina and her boyfriend Willie Walker were fatally shot in July 2021.
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
The Old West End home on Glenwood has seen better days. After being ransacked and catching...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home

Latest News

Why it Matters: Closing arguments on the campaign trail
Why it Matters: Closing arguments on the campaign trail
11/4/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/4/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
Statewide GOP ticket comes to Lucas County
Statewide GOP ticket comes to Lucas County