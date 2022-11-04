UC football player suspended after arrest on sexual impostion charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati football player has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on three charges of sexual imposition.

A spokesperson for UC’s Athletics Department announced Mario Eugenio’s suspension Friday and said there would be no further comment from UC as the legal process plays out.

Eugenio, 19, was arrested Thursday by the University of Cincinnati Police Division’s Criminal Investigation, Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety Eliot announced.

Court documents say Eugenio was riding on a Bird scooter near UC’s campus when he smacked three different women on their buttocks without permission to do so. The incidents happened on three separate days.

The charges are misdemeanors.

He pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. He is out on bond and has been ordered to stay away from the alleged victims as well as UC’s main campus.

Eugenio said in court that would not be an issue because he is enrolled in online classes.

Eugenio is a freshman who has not yet played a game for the Bearcats, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.