Woman convicted of stabbing and killing boyfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend on Wednesday.

According to court records, a court trial was held for Sharonda Tuggle in which she was convicted of murder for the death of Lawrence Stuart.

Tuggle will reappear in court for sentencing on November 21.

According to the Toledo Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1100 block of Artis Place on April 23.

Upon arrival, officers found Stuart suffering from at least one gun wound. He was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died.

An autopsy report later showed that Stuart sustained stab wounds to the chest and right upper arm, as well as an incised wound to the forehead.

