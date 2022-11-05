Birthday Club
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for strong wind gusts Saturday.
WTVG 13abc First Alert Weather Day
WTVG 13abc First Alert Weather Day(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon.

As of 1:00 PM, the biggest outages were located in Ottawa County, in and around Port Clinton. More than 3,100 customers were without power, with a little more than 100 customers out of power in eastern Lucas County.

Toledo Edison’s outage map suggests that power should be restored by 3:00 PM for most.

13abc’s First Alert meteorologists issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday’s strong winds. Gusts of 50 to 55 mph are expected to continue through 9:00 PM, so additional outages may occur.

A Wind Advisory is in place for all of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan until 9:00 PM.

13abc has reached out to Toledo Edison for more information on restoration, as well as additional crews for northwest Ohio.

Due to high wind, a tree branch has fallen on a car at Side Cut Metropark and no one was hurt.

A spokesperson of Metroparks Toledo said there is a tree near the entrance of Side Cut that has to be removed, so part of River Road will be closed.

Tree branch lands on car at Side Cut Metropark
Tree branch lands on car at Side Cut Metropark.
