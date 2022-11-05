High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon.

As of 1:00 PM, the biggest outages were located in Ottawa County, in and around Port Clinton. More than 3,100 customers were without power, with a little more than 100 customers out of power in eastern Lucas County.

Toledo Edison’s outage map suggests that power should be restored by 3:00 PM for most.

13abc’s First Alert meteorologists issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday’s strong winds. Gusts of 50 to 55 mph are expected to continue through 9:00 PM, so additional outages may occur.

A Wind Advisory is in place for all of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan until 9:00 PM.

13abc has reached out to Toledo Edison for more information on restoration, as well as additional crews for northwest Ohio.

Due to high wind, a tree branch has fallen on a car at Side Cut Metropark and no one was hurt.

A spokesperson of Metroparks Toledo said there is a tree near the entrance of Side Cut that has to be removed, so part of River Road will be closed.

Tree branch lands on car at Side Cut Metropark (wtvg)

