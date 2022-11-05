I-475 head-on collision, car goes wrong way on exit ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Saturday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on I-475 at ProMedica Parkway.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a vehicle went the wrong way off the exit ramp.

Each car had one occupant but their conditions are not known, police said.

