I-475 head-on collision, car goes wrong way on exit ramp

Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a...
Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a vehicle went the wrong way off the exit ramp.(wtvg)
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Saturday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on I-475 at ProMedica Parkway.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a vehicle went the wrong way off the exit ramp.

Each car had one occupant but their conditions are not known, police said.

