Seven fisherman rescued after boats capsize

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Several marine rescues were conducted yesterday after three different boats capsized off of Jerusalem Township.

Jerusalem Township, Ohio Government posted to Facebook to thank those who conducted the rescue, including Vernon Meinke, Jeff Harvey, Andy Meinke and Charlie Miller along with the Jerusalem Township Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue, Toledo Fire and Rescue, U.S. Coastguard and the State Watercraft.

The post said three separate boats capsized and seven fisherman were all rescued from the water, being saved from potential hypothermia or drowning.

The exact locations of the rescues have not been released.

A boat that has capsized off of Jerusalem Township (Jerusalem Township Facebook)

