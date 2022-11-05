Birthday Club
Seven fisherman rescued after boats capsize

Boats capsize off of Jerusalem Township
Boats capsize off of Jerusalem Township(Jerusalem Township Facebook)
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Several marine rescues were conducted yesterday after three different boats capsized off of Jerusalem Township.

Jerusalem Township, Ohio Government posted to Facebook to thank those who conducted the rescue, including Vernon Meinke, Jeff Harvey, Andy Meinke and Charlie Miller along with the Jerusalem Township Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue, Toledo Fire and Rescue, U.S. Coastguard and the State Watercraft.

The post said three separate boats capsized and seven fisherman were all rescued from the water, being saved from potential hypothermia or drowning.

The exact locations of the rescues have not been released.

A boat that has capsized off of Jerusalem Township
A boat that has capsized off of Jerusalem Township(Jerusalem Township Facebook)

