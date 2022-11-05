Birthday Club
The Stroke Life Center provides free programs for local survivors

The programs include support groups, exercise therapy and art therapy.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 800,000 Americans will have a stroke this year. Someone in America has a stroke every 40 seconds, and every three and a half minutes, someone dies of a stroke.

There is a place in Toledo that helps stroke survivors after rehabilitation. It’s called the Stroke Life Center, and it was started by survivors. It offers all kinds of support for the survivors, their families, and caregivers, and most of the programs are free.

Cindy Roshon had a stroke in 1998 at the age of 38. She’s the co-founder of the stroke life center.

“We started out with just five people around our dining room table,” Roshon said.

The organization has grown a lot since then. “Stroke is the number one disability in the country, and nothing is being done about it past rehab.”

But plenty is being done at the center. “You plateau, and then you go up and up, and that’s what this place does. We offer support groups and exercise programs, and aquatic therapy to help you keep going up.”

Michael Kosinski has had two strokes. The first was while he was sleeping. “I woke up one morning, and something was off. I didn’t know what. I had problems moving my side, I had trouble typing. I also had a second stroke a couple years later. The Stroke Life Center has been a great place to spend time with people who understand what I am dealing with,” he said.

The goal at the center is to provide opportunities for survivors like Michael after they go through rehabilitation. There are support group meetings as well as things like a book club, art and music therapy along with various exercise programs.

Ken Humphrey suffered a stroke on his wedding anniversary in December 2013. He said while strokes are common, each experience is unique.

“Everybody has their own story. Every stroke is different, and there are several kinds of strokes. In my case, I got to the hospital too late to have clot-busting medicine given to me. So I just had to sit there and let it happen,” Humphrey said.

The Stroke Life Center has truly been life-changing for Humphrey.

“I recovered fairly well, so I could use one hand and walk reasonably well, but I didn’t have much socialization, so that’s why I came here,” he said.

To learn more about the stroke life center, click here.

