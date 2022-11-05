US Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in Lake Erie

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Division continue to search for a missing person after their kayak capsized in Lake Erie Saturday.

#BREAKING #HappeningNow- #USCG STA Cleveland Harbor is searching for a missing kayaker IVO #SheffieldLake on #LakeErie. Report received after 02 kayakers made it back to shore and due to weather, 01 kayaker was believed to capsize. Updates to follow. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) November 5, 2022

Officials said a 30-year-old man’s kayak capsized at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Sheffield Lake officials described the man as weighing approximately 240 pounds and wearing a lime green life vest, grey shirt and short and with a dark green tandem kayak. Officials suspended the search at around 8:45 p.m., according to a department Facebook post.

Please stay alert from Sheffield Lake to Bay Village and surrounding area. A 30 year old male went missing on Lake Erie... Posted by Sheffield Lake Fire Fighters IAFF L-2355 on Saturday, November 5, 2022

A helicopter is also assisting in the search for the missing boater.

#UPDATE- #USCG AIRSTA Detroit helicopter crew and local agency assets have joined the search. #SAR — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) November 5, 2022

The Coast Guard also suspended their search ‘pending further developments’ at 9:10 p.m.

#UPDATE- After extensive search efforts, #USCG air and water assets have suspended the search for a missing kayaker near Sheffield Lake, OH, this evening, pending further developments. #SAR #LakeErie — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) November 6, 2022

