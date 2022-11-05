Birthday Club
US Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Division is currently searching for a missing person in...
The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Division is currently searching for a missing person in Sheffield Lake after their kayak capsized in Lake Erie.(KPTV)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Division continue to search for a missing person after their kayak capsized in Lake Erie Saturday.

Officials said a 30-year-old man’s kayak capsized at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Sheffield Lake officials described the man as weighing approximately 240 pounds and wearing a lime green life vest, grey shirt and short and with a dark green tandem kayak. Officials suspended the search at around 8:45 p.m., according to a department Facebook post.

Please stay alert from Sheffield Lake to Bay Village and surrounding area. A 30 year old male went missing on Lake Erie...

Posted by Sheffield Lake Fire Fighters IAFF L-2355 on Saturday, November 5, 2022

A helicopter is also assisting in the search for the missing boater.

The Coast Guard also suspended their search ‘pending further developments’ at 9:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates

