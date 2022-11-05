US Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in Lake Erie
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Division continue to search for a missing person after their kayak capsized in Lake Erie Saturday.
Officials said a 30-year-old man’s kayak capsized at around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Sheffield Lake officials described the man as weighing approximately 240 pounds and wearing a lime green life vest, grey shirt and short and with a dark green tandem kayak. Officials suspended the search at around 8:45 p.m., according to a department Facebook post.
A helicopter is also assisting in the search for the missing boater.
The Coast Guard also suspended their search ‘pending further developments’ at 9:10 p.m.
