Walt Churchill Market to cut annual mammoth wheel of cheese

Walt Churchill's Market gets ready to cut the big cheese.
Walt Churchill's Market gets ready to cut the big cheese.
By Megan Finke
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walt Churchill’s Market is continuing its annual holiday tradition of cutting a mammoth wheel of Wisconsin cheddar cheese.

The ceremony will begin Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at Walt Churchill’s Market in Perrysburg, on 26625 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

This cheese has aged 12 months and weighs 2,000 lbs. It was produced by Henning’s Cheese of Kiel, Wisconsin. Along with the Wisconsin cheddar, an additional 3,000 lbs of cheddar will be distributed between both Churchill stores and be available for purchase on the fifth.

Cast members of the Toledo Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” will join people dressed as mice to welcome the big cheese upon it’s arrival to Churchill’s, as well as provide a preview performance of the upcoming Nutcracker show.

The Perrysburg High School choir group will join in the cutting ceremony, by singing classic holiday melodies.

With the ceremony, Churchill Market will kick off the annual U.S. Marine Coprs Toys for Tots campaign, which runs through Dec. 15, and they will conduct a “Round Up” at the registers to raise funds towards the purchase of gifts for the organization’s undeserved age groups.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

