WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 12
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The playoffs continue on the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. In Ohio’s regional quarterfinals, the BCSN Game of the Week has Olmsted Falls at Anthony Wayne. Justin Feldkamp will have the highlights and post-game reaction from that one, along with Central Catholic’s home game against Avon Lake.
Holgate and Toledo Christian battle in the first-ever Northern 8 Conference Championship Game. Plus, you’ll see the trifecta and cheerleaders of the week.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:
- Olmsted Falls at Anthony Wayne
- Avon Lake at Central Catholic
- Olentangy Berlin at Perrysburg
- Holgate vs. Toledo Christian
- Gabriel Richard at Whiteford
- Van Wert at Perkins
- Bellevue at Cleveland Glenville
- Huron at Coldwater
- Bedford at Livonia Franklin
- Liberty-Benton at Liberty Center
- Tinora at Elmwood
- Oak Harbor at Eastwood
- Colonel Crawford at Carey
- Padua Franciscan at Tiffin Columbian
- Pandora-Gilboa at McComb
- Gibsonburg at Waynesfield-Goshen
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 12, segment 1
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 12, segment 2
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday week 12, trifecta
