Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband. (Source: KIRO, TCOMM911, THURSTON CO. 911 COMMUNICATIONS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY, Wash. (CNN) - Washington state police released audio of a 911 call a woman made before her estranged husband allegedly buried her alive last month.

Police said the husband attacked her in her home, bound her arms behind her back with duct tape, and put tape over her mouth.

When he left the bedroom, she called 911 on her Apple Watch but could only mumble noises.

Police said her husband came back into the room, and when he realized she had an Apple Watch on, he smashed it with a hammer.

According to the woman, her husband put her in a van, stabbed her, dug a shallow grave, and buried her in it.

The woman said she had difficulty breathing but was able to wriggle the tape off her arms and legs and dug herself out.

Authorities said the husband was later arrested.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Adam Harrigan was found in Swan Creek Thursday.
Missing teen’s body found in Swan Creek
Four women were arrested and charged for allegedly running a brothel inside of a spa on Secor...
Police: Women accused of running brothels in Toledo, soliciting undercover detectives
After a bus driver drove past a “drop off” site – near Devonshire – for more than an hour....
TPS launches investigation after students were terrified on bus
Elisa Molina and her boyfriend Willie Walker were fatally shot in July 2021.
Police: Man indicted in Toledo murder of local couple
The Old West End home on Glenwood has seen better days. After being ransacked and catching...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighbors raise concern over Sir Maejor Page’s former Toledo home

Latest News

FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Attendees say a solution starts by making the next generation of teachers a priority by...
BGSU holds summit to address teacher shortage
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois