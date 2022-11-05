Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning, before 3 a.m.

One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments.

Police told 13abc they are unsure of her condition and have no suspects in the shooting.

If you have any information about this, call or text Crimestoppers (419) 255-1111.

