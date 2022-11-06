Birthday Club
11/6: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Beautiful the next 5 days, then a BIG cooldown next weekend.
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Winds diminishing and skies clearing overnight with lows in the mid-40s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour! SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a light southwest breeze. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the low to mid-40s. MONDAY: Blue skies with highs in the low 60s.ELECTION DAY: Mainly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. EXTENDED: More sunny skies Wednesday but getting warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy and mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny and breezy for Veteran’s Day Friday with a shower possible and highs in the low to mid-50s. Much cooler Saturday with a northwest breeze and highs only in the mid-40s. Also, mostly cloudy with a flurry possible.

