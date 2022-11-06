Birthday Club
High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes

Someone was burning leaves in their Lambertville backyard Saturday and the high winds caused...
Someone was burning leaves in their Lambertville backyard Saturday and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple fires Saturday throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan were made worse by high winds.

In Lambertville, Michigan early Saturday night, someone was burning leaves and the high winds caused the fire to get out of control, according to the Bedford Township Fire battalion chief. Crews spent 20 minutes trying to get the fire under control on Wiseman Avenue. It spread to the backyards of two different houses, authorities said.

Nobody was hurt, officials said, but the person burning the leaves had some smoke inhalation.

In Wood County, Ohio earlier Saturday, a brush fire ignited along I-75 South in Hastings. A sheriff’s deputy said it was caused by a downed wire and kept rekindling.

Firefighters also responded to multiple brush fires throughout the day in Lucas County. A coalition of fire chiefs in Lucas County issued a reminder of Ohio’s burn ban law that says open burning is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during March, April, May, October and November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

