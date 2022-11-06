High winds rip the roof off Cedar Place Assisted Living in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who lived at the Cedar Place Assisted Living will need to find a new place to sleep after Saturday’s high winds.

The roof of the building blew off as Mid-Michigan was hit by high winds just after 6 p.m. The building was near Jolly Road and Cedar Street. Debris was blowing all over the road which left people not knowing what to do.

This comes as thousands of tree limbs and powerlines were taken down by the storm. Power companies encouraged people to not go near powerlines because they could be live wires.

