Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is now a Guinness World Record title holder after collecting the most glass bottles for recycling on Saturday, Nov. 5, in one hour.

A total of 20,970 lbs and 1 ounce, or 9,511.87 kilograms, was collected. The original record was set in Guadalajara, Spain in 2019, with 5,478 lbs and 7 ounces, or 2,485 kilograms collected.

The attempt was made possible by donations and teamwork. With the help of the Ohio EPA and O-I Charities Foundation in partnership with, the city of Toledo, Lucas County, Toledo Spirits Co., Metroparks Toledo, Toledo Lucas County Public Library, NSG Group Pilkington, Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful, O-I and dozens of areas restaurants, the attempt was made possible.

Imagination Station breaks record (wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.