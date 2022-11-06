Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: 9 wounded in shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar....
Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar. All nine victims were hospitalized, and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition.(Source: WPVI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.

WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.

All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

Pace said there were likely to be more victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WTVG 13abc First Alert Weather Day
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a...
I-475 head-on collision, car goes wrong way on exit ramp
Police say it's been the scene of several shootings and drug trafficking arrests.
City orders Mobile gas station to close for ten days after violence
One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments.
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot
11/6: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
11/6: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Jerry Lee
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest