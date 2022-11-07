Birthday Club
11/6: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Sunny & B-E-A-UTIFUL this week, but a big cooldown is on the way.
11/6: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the low to mid-40s. MONDAY: Wall to wall sunshine with highs in the low 60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s. ELECTION DAY: More sunny skies for Tuesday but a bit cooler with highs in the mid-50s. EXTENDED: Starting warm up again Wednesday and still sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lots of sun Thursday and quite warm with highs in the low to mid-70s. Partly sunny and breezy for Veteran’s Day on Friday with a small chance for a rain shower and highs in the mid-60s. Getting downright chilly next weekend with a northwest breeze and highs in the mid-40s on Saturday, upper 30s on Sunday. A flurry will also be possible each day next weekend, and a hard freeze is likely with overnight lows down into the 20s.

