11/7: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast

Sunny and quiet through Thursday, then a taste of winter arrives.
11/7: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny and pleasant with highs around 60. TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 30s. ELECTION DAY: If you’re up early, be sure to look west to see the lunar eclipse. The moon will appear red around 6am! The rest of Tuesday will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid-50s. A northeast breeze will keep the lakeshore communities just a few degrees cooler. TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the mid-30s. WEDNESDAY: Getting warmer again with highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies. EXTENDED: The warming trend will continue Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Partly sunny for Veteran’s Day with a southwest breeze getting highs close to 70 again. An isolated shower is possible later in the day Friday. Cooling down big time Friday night behind a cold front with lows in the mid-30s, then highs on Saturday will only be in the low 40s with mostly cloudy skies, a strong northwest wind, and possible flurries. Still mostly cloudy and windy Sunday and even colder with highs in the upper 30s, flurries again possible. Lows in the 20s Saturday and Sunday nights, so a hard freeze is expected.

