Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe was abducted.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for an abducted 13-year-old from San Antonio.

Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. She was last seen Aug. 20 wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

Law enforcement officials believe she is with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who has been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, no other description given.

A UHaul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE44935 was previously announced as the vehicle they were in, but it has since been found.

Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagination Station breaks record
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments.
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a...
I-475 head-on collision, car goes wrong way on exit ramp
Someone was burning leaves in their Lambertville backyard Saturday and the high winds caused...
High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes
Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’

Latest News

The rate of pretrial confinement at many Army bases is lower for sexual assault than other...
Two soldiers faced criminal charges. Their commanders treated their pretrial confinement very differently.
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Logan Mohr shows the two medals he received from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office for his...
4-year-old boy talks to 911 after mom has seizure
A 4-year-old boy in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero after calling 911 when he saw his mom...
4-year-old calls 911 after mother has seizure