Annual Christmas Cruz continues in honor of fallen police officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Christmas Cruz is being held in honor of the late TPD officer Anthony Dia.

The third annual Christmas Cruz will be held Christmas Eve on 4925 Jackman Road.

According to organizers, the event will follow the schedule listed below:

· Photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause at 4 p.m.

· Tow trucks’ arrival at 6 p.m.

· Santa and Mrs. Clause and their elves head to Toledo Children’s Hospital at 6:30 p.m.

Officer Anthony Día’s sons, Younes and Maytham, will be attending to help Santa.

To shop the event’s Amazon wish list, click here. For more information contact Dee Lynn at (419) 344-7976.

