Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Annual Christmas Cruz continues in honor of fallen police officer

The third annual Christmas Cruz will be held Christmas Eve on 4925 Jackman Road
The third annual Christmas Cruz will be held Christmas Eve on 4925 Jackman Road(WAFB)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Christmas Cruz is being held in honor of the late TPD officer Anthony Dia.

The third annual Christmas Cruz will be held Christmas Eve on 4925 Jackman Road.

According to organizers, the event will follow the schedule listed below:

· Photos with Santa and Mrs. Clause at 4 p.m.

· Tow trucks’ arrival at 6 p.m.

· Santa and Mrs. Clause and their elves head to Toledo Children’s Hospital at 6:30 p.m.

Officer Anthony Día’s sons, Younes and Maytham, will be attending to help Santa.

To shop the event’s Amazon wish list, click here. For more information contact Dee Lynn at (419) 344-7976.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagination Station breaks record
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments.
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a...
I-475 head-on collision, car goes wrong way on exit ramp
Someone was burning leaves in their Lambertville backyard Saturday and the high winds caused...
High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes
US Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in Lake Erie
Officials continue search for missing kayaker in Lake Erie