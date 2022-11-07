Birthday Club
Local organization invites families to discover good grief at open house this week

The open house will take place on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Good Grief facility...
The open house will take place on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Good Grief facility located at 440 S. Reynolds Road.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Good Grief of Northwest Ohio, a non-profit organization that gives support to grieving children, is holding an open house this week to show families firsthand just what the organization does.

The open house will take place on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Good Grief facility located at 440 S. Reynolds Road.

Good Grief of NW Ohio has served about 1,000 children in the past decade who have lost a loved one.

“We support kids, ages four through 18 years old, 58 who are grieving the death of someone important to them,” said Dorothy Mockensturm, Managing Director for Good Grief of NW Ohio. “Our goal is to help kids find their personal ways through grief, because we all do this differently, we all do this in a different timeframe, so different things will support different people.”

The organization consists of volunteers who lead activities that allow kids the chance to be with others around their age who are also experiencing something similar. Good Grief of NW Ohio’s open house will provide families who have experienced recent loss to witness the activities and processes firsthand.

“November is Childhood Grief Awareness Month. We’re inviting everybody to stop by and see what we do. It also gives our guests a chance to experience hands-on examples of what kids do on a typical program night.”

For more information, or if you’re interested in donating, click here.

