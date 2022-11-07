Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter for November 2021 murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Monday for a November 2021 murder in Toledo.

Deshawn Larde, 31, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 7. Larde was originally facing multiple other charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, but those charges were later dropped by prosecutors.

According to court records, Larde was sentenced to a minimum of four years in jail with a maximum indefinite jail term of six years.

Officials say, on Nov. 21, 2021, officers were dispatched to Weber Street and Maple Street on a ShotSpotter alert around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Miles Crawford, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at an area hospital.

