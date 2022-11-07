Birthday Club
Man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting outside Toledo bar

(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man who was injured in a shooting on Oct. 15 in Toledo died on Saturday, according to the Lucas County Coroner.

Mark Wysinger, 32, of Toledo succumbed to his injuries and died at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo on Nov. 5 at 12:29 p.m.

The Lucas County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Nov. 7. The autopsy revealed Wysinger’s cause of death to be Bronchopneumonia as a complication of a gunshot wound to the head. Wysinger’s death was ruled a homicide.

According to Toledo Police, on Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Arlington Avenue for reports of a person shot. When they arrived, officers located Wysinger just outside of Crox Bar. Wysinger was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information about the incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

