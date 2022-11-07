Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘Mattress Mack’ wins $75M as Astros claim World Series title

Houston Astros fans celebrated into the early-morning hours after their team beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series. (ROPIMPIN, TMX, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (CNN) - A Texas furniture store owner and Houston Astros superfan won big when his team took the World Series.

Perhaps no one was happier about the Astros winning the World Series on Saturday night than “Mattress Mack,” a Houston furniture store owner famous for making huge sports bets.

Ahead of the world series, the store owner, whose real name is Jim McIngvale, placed $10 million on his hometown team. When the Astros won the title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6, he also won – to the tune of $75 million.

"Mattress Mack," a furniture store owner famous for making huge sports bets, won $75 million...
"Mattress Mack," a furniture store owner famous for making huge sports bets, won $75 million when his hometown Houston Astros took the World Series.(Source: CNN, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale)

McIngvale gives all the credit to his hometown Astros.

“They did all the work. All I did was bet the money,” he said.

While some are calling it the largest payout in sports betting history, “Mattress Mack” told CNN the real winners will be his customers at Gallery Furniture. Those who bought certain mattresses that cost $3,000 or more will get their money back.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, of Houston, holds some of the tickets in Atlantic City N.J.,...
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, of Houston, holds some of the tickets in Atlantic City N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, showing bets he has made on the Houston Astros to win the baseball World Series. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)(Wayne Parry | AP)

“Seeing the Astros win and refunding the $75 million, it’s delighted customers, and it’ll be an experience of a lifetime for our customers,” he said.

The promotion is not that unusual for the 71-year-old store owner, who placed $3.35 million on the Astros winning last year’s World Series. That bet didn’t pan out.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was shot in the parking lot of Norwich Apartments.
Woman shot in apartment complex parking lot
Imagination Station breaks record
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a...
I-475 head-on collision, car goes wrong way on exit ramp
Someone was burning leaves in their Lambertville backyard Saturday and the high winds caused...
High winds cause fire to spread in backyard of multiple Lambertville homes
Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’

Latest News

11/6: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
11/6: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
North Korea has released images showing its recent spate of missile launches.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
Tim Ryan and JD Vance are running for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat. Election day is Nov. 8, 2022.
A look at the candidates vying for Ohio’s US Senate Seat
North Korea has released images showing its recent spate of missile launches.
North Korea releases images of missile launches