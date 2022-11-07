Birthday Club
Norwalk man dead after allegedly stabbed by 16-year-old son

Stabbing crime scene
Stabbing crime scene(WOWT)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A Norwalk man is dead, with police alleging that he was stabbed by his 16-year-old son with a knife.

According to Norwalk Police report, officers were called to a home on Washington Street after 1 p.m. Saturday night.

The police chief said a female caller told dispatchers her son had stabbed her husband, Joeby Reed, 40.

When officers arrived, the teen was taken into custoday and Reed was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He had suffered a stab wound to the chest.

The suspect is being held in the Seneca County youth detention center.

A prosecutor will determine what charge should be filed against the teen.

