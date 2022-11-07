Birthday Club
November 7th Weather Forecast

Sunny Week, Near Record Highs Thursday, Winter-like Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and nice today with a high in the upper 50s. The sky is expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy for the lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning. The rest of your Election Day will bring sunshine with highs in the middle 50s. Wednesday will be back in the 60s with sunshine. Thursday and Friday will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 70s. It will be much colder this weekend with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 with flurries possible.

