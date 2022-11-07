ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower.

According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.

The transfer will take effect on Dec. 19.

According to ProMedica representatives, this transaction resolves the nonprofit healthcare system’s operating losses within its Senior Care Division. The transaction also further speaks for ProMedica’s ongoing comprehensive financial performance improvement plan.

“By engaging in this transaction, we will be able to increase focus and resources on the other areas of our health system as we continue to provide high-quality, compassionate care and invest in our communities and dedicated caregivers,” said Arturo Polizzi, president and CEO of ProMedica.

Mr. Polizzi added that “This was a complex transaction, and I would like to personally thank Welltower’s executive team – particularly Shankh Mitra, CEO – for their efforts.”

According to the statement, the definitive agreements do not include ProMedica’s non-Welltower leased senior care centers located in Adrian and Monroe, Michigan.

The agreements also exclude the skilled nursing and memory care facilities located on the ProMedica Flower Hospital campus in Sylvania, as well as ProMedica’s Home Health and Hospice agencies.

ProMedica will continue to operate those agencies and centers, as well as its 58 Arden Courts memory care communities within its real estate joint venture with Welltower.

