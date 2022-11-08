Birthday Club
11/8: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Cool Election Day, 70s Thursday... and weekend flurries
A cool Election Day, 70s again by Thursday... and flurries this weekend! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
It’s a wild week in weather coming up, though Election Day is fairly average for November in the 50s. We’ll shoot up to the 70s again by Thursday, then Friday’s cold front sends highs plummeting to the 30s for the weekend. Once we level off the roller coaster, lake-effect flurries could make their way over from Lake Michigan both Saturday and Sunday -- though with such warm ground still, no accumulation is expected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

