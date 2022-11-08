11/8: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s a wild week in weather coming up, though Election Day is fairly average for November in the 50s. We’ll shoot up to the 70s again by Thursday, then Friday’s cold front sends highs plummeting to the 30s for the weekend. Once we level off the roller coaster, lake-effect flurries could make their way over from Lake Michigan both Saturday and Sunday -- though with such warm ground still, no accumulation is expected.

