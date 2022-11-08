African Safari Wildlife Park to offer free admission to military members, veterans

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park is offering free admission to current members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces for Veterans Day.

The free admission will be offered between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14. African Safari Wildlife Park says there will also be a discounted price of $10 per person for friends and family who will be riding in the same vehicle with a veteran or current military member.

“The bravery, selflessness and sacrifice of our military and veterans inspires us all,” said Park director Kelsey Keller. “As a symbol of our gratitude, we invite military and their families to enjoy a day of fun and learning at the Park!”

The Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the dates listed above with the last car being admitted at 4 p.m. A valid military ID is required in order to receive free admission.

