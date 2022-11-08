Avian flu impacting supply of whole, fresh turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The aisles of Sofo’s Italian Market are packed with produce. At the registers, they’re ringing up the goods. However, in a few weeks, one key ingredient may be in short supply.

“Seems like there’s always a little bit of a question on availability, but not quite this close,” said General Manager Tony Feudi.

What may be hard to find is turkey. Not the lunchmeat or the frozen kind, but fresh, whole turkeys could be scarce. It’s all because of the avian flu.

“We have been guaranteed that we are going to receive some birds,” explained Feudi. “Turkey products have been on allocation for about the last 6 to 8 months due to the avian flu that hit most of the Midwest and as far south as the Carolinas.”

Typically, Sofo’s Italian Market on Monroe St. takes orders for the hundreds of whole, fresh turkeys that arrive before Thanksgiving. Today, they started accepting those reservations, but the G.M. says there’s still no telling exactly how many turkeys will show up.

“The sizes are going to vary. They’re going to be, the birds will be smaller this year. About the largest bird we’re going to see, we’re being told, is about 20 pounds,” added Feudi.

So, if you want to guarantee a fresh, whole turkey in time for Thanksgiving, Feudi recommends you call ahead to get your name on a list with a reservation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.