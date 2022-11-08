Birthday Club
Cherry Street Mission seeking volunteers for holiday activities and meals

Cherry Street Mission says volunteers are always needed and there are plenty of opportunities...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cherry Street Mission is hosting holiday activities and meals for guests and the community and they’re looking for volunteers to help.

The activities and events are as follows:

  • Thursday, Nov. 24: Dave’s Turkey Chase
    • Start time: 9 a.m.
    • Family fun run/walk through downtown Toledo
    • Registration for Dave’s Turkey Chase takes place now through Nov. 24.
  • Thursday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Sit down lunch catered by Real Seafood Co.
    • Mac Street Café located at 1501 Monroe St. in Toledo
    • Cherry Street Missions welcomes all Cherry Street guests and community members to come and enjoy the meal
  • Volunteer sign up for Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons: click here.

Community members can help make an impact on those living in poverty by donating toward meals or volunteering their time. Cherry Street Mission says volunteers are always needed and there are plenty of opportunities to help this holiday season.

Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older and are welcome to volunteer at the Life Revitalization Center/Mac Street Café or Residential Houses at Cherry Street Mission Ministries. Families with youth 15 years and younger are encourages to volunteer at the Turkey Chase.

According to Cherry Street Mission, first time volunteers must attend an orientation prior to volunteering. Volunteer orientations will take place on:

  • Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.
  • Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
  • Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for orientation. For more information on volunteering, contact Kelsey at volunteer@cherrystreetmission.org or 419-214-3419.

If you’d like to donate, Cherry Street Mission says food donations and meal supplies can be dropped off at 1501 Monroe Street on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you need to drop off outside of these hours or have questions concerning donations, call 419-214-3321 to schedule an appointment.

Monetary donations can be donated online or mailed to: Cherry Street Mission Ministries, PO Box 9100, Toledo OH 43697

