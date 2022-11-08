Birthday Club
How to watch 13abc Election Night coverage

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s team of reporters are stationed across the state to bring you live updates from inside campaign watch parties for the biggest races in Ohio.

Our Election Day coverage starts on air beginning with Action News at 4:00 and running through 6:30 p.m. You can stream the newscasts live at the link here or through the video player attached to this page.

Our special Election Night coverage streams live on our website, news app, streaming platforms, and Facebook page at 7:00 p.m. Search 13abc Action News on your Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV apps. We’ll be back on the air on 13abc to check in with reporters throughout the evening and our Election Night newscast begins at 11:00 p.m.

Check out the latest vote counts throughout the night on our election results page here. Find important voter information and races we’re watching in the 13abc Voter Guide here.

