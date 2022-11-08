Local comic book creator launches website for “Stealth Hammer”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - She’s called the “Stealth Hammer” because she can turn invisible and use her fists as hammers. That’s the fictional alter-go of Jami Drost, who’s the inspiration for a comic book created by her husband, Ryan, who graduated from The University of Toledo in 1998.

Last year, the Drosts self-published their first comic book as a side project. Now, after getting the financing for a sequel, “Stealth Hammer 2″ is available.

“We did a kickstarter, a crowd funding thing. We found a great artist through some connections that I had and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’ We crowd funded the first issue, crowd funded the second issue, and now we’ve launched a website, so it’s an official landing page for it. It’s just, it’s been growing and growing, and it’s been awesome,” said Ryan.

