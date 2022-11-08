Birthday Club
Local comic book creator launches website for “Stealth Hammer”

U.T. Graduate crowd-funded his first two books, now expanding with a website
The sequel to the self-published comic book Stealth Hammer is now available
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - She’s called the “Stealth Hammer” because she can turn invisible and use her fists as hammers. That’s the fictional alter-go of Jami Drost, who’s the inspiration for a comic book created by her husband, Ryan, who graduated from The University of Toledo in 1998.

Last year, the Drosts self-published their first comic book as a side project. Now, after getting the financing for a sequel, “Stealth Hammer 2″ is available.

“We did a kickstarter, a crowd funding thing. We found a great artist through some connections that I had and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do this.’ We crowd funded the first issue, crowd funded the second issue, and now we’ve launched a website, so it’s an official landing page for it. It’s just, it’s been growing and growing, and it’s been awesome,” said Ryan.

You can also check out the new Stealth Hammer website by clicking here.

