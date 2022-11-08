New study suggests a vaccine could one day be used to treat or prevent an aggressive form of breast cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An encouraging development in the fight against breast cancer. An experimental vaccine has shown promising results in a phase 1 trial. It is still in the early stages, but it has generated excitement in the medical community.

Phase 1 of the trial found that the experimental vaccine safely generated anti-tumor immunity. That suggests that a vaccine could be used to prevent or treat an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Dr. Danae Hamouda is an Associate Professor at The University of Toledo and an oncologist at UTMC.

“This is very encouraging that we see good, long-term safety from the phase 1 trial. They looked for immune system enhancement. Most patients who had the vaccine did get a robust t-cell activation, so their immune system was turned on from it, and it was tolerable. They have moved on to phase two to look at efficacy, and it is exciting to see some of that now, too,” Dr. Hamouda said.

The research is focused on a specific kind of breast cancer. “HER2 positive is about 20% of all breast cancer diagnosed. It is a more aggressive sub-type of breast cancer that can grow more rapidly and present with more advanced disease,” Dr. Hamouda said.

The experimental DNA vaccine was shown to safely generate anti-tumor immunity.

“This acts like a red flag for the immune system and tells the immune system this is a signal we don’t want in our body. It then starts to expand and build an army to target this signal. Maybe it will translate into other types of cancer that also have a signal we can make vaccines against and utilize that same principle.”

Dr. Hamouda has devoted her life to helping people win the fight against cancer, and these findings could eventually help more people do just that.

“To see people live longer and see each of these steps forward is gratifying. We still have a long way to go, so that’s why trials are important to help us keep pushing forward.”

Even though it may be years out, researchers working on the trial at The University of Washington School of Medicine say they have high hopes that we are close to having a vaccine that can effectively treat patients with breast cancer.

