November 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, cool and breezy today with a high in the middle 50s. Wednesday will be warmer with a high in the upper 60s. Thursday will bring highs in the middle 70s. Temperatures will drop into Friday afternoon with a slim chance of a late day shower. The weekend and early next week will be cold with flurries possible early weekend.

