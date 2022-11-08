Birthday Club
November 8th Weather Forecast

Sunny And Mild Work Week, Winter-Like Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny, cool and breezy today with a high in the middle 50s. Wednesday will be warmer with a high in the upper 60s. Thursday will bring highs in the middle 70s. Temperatures will drop into Friday afternoon with a slim chance of a late day shower. The weekend and early next week will be cold with flurries possible early weekend.

