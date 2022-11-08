Birthday Club
Ohio sets record for General Election Absentee, Early Voting

Ohioans, on Monday, broke an all-time record for early voting in the statewide Gubernatorial...
Ohioans, on Monday, broke an all-time record for early voting in the statewide Gubernatorial General Election, with 1,550,440 million state residents requesting an absentee ballot or casting their ballot early in person.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Ohio broke an all-time record for early voting on the eve of Election Day.

Ohioans, on Monday, broke an all-time record for early voting in the statewide Gubernatorial General Election, with 1,550,440 million state residents requesting an absentee ballot or casting their ballot early in person.

State officials said this is an increase of 3.9 percent over the previous record, which was set in 2018.

According to a statement released by The Ohio Secretary’s office, the following data includes all ballots received and processed through 2 p.m. on Monday.

549,771 Ohioans have voted early in person in this election, compared to 429,521 at the same point in 2018.

The Absentee ballot requests overall showed a 5.8 percent decrease over 2018, with 1,000,669 requests received by county boards of elections statewide.

As of the last report on Monday afternoon, 154,042 outstanding absentee ballots had not yet been returned to a county board of elections.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7, or delivered in person to the voter’s respective county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. State officials expect the outstanding number of absentee ballots to change by the close of polls.

