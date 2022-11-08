Ohio’s US Senate race hits its final day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We’ve just about made it to election day as the two main candidates for the US Senate in Ohio square off to help decide to balance of power in Washington. The election results could determine which party wins the majority in the Senate.

Republicans and Democrats could have a road map to the Senate majority and that will run right through Ohio.

JD Vance hopes to keep this Ohio Senate seat red giving Republicans a fighting chance at the senate majority.

Tim Ryan wants to make it blue and solidify a majority for Democrats. Both wanna do it through independance.

“Ohio’s going to have the most independent Senator in the Senate so I think it’s going to be good to have somebody or the working class not tied to all the money to get in. I’m going to be independent,” said Ryan.

“I do not have political experience. I’m very proud of the fact that I don’t have political experience but my hope is that I can bring a fresh perspective and actually get some stuff done,” said Vance.

Vance says the focus will be on inflation and closing the southern order to prevent drugs from getting all the way up to Ohio. Ryan has pushed his ‘Workers First” agenda and his stance on manufacturing and the middle class.

“We want to rebuild the middle class, we want to bring manufacturing back, we want to take on China. I think we’re all in agreement there. I’m the guy with the record on that and Vance is the extremist,” said Ryan.

“Has your life gotten better the last couple of years? Do you think that the country is headed in the right direction under Joe Biden’s policies? If you think that it is then send Tim Ryan because he’s a rubber stamp for Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. If you think we need to take the state, this country in a different direction then I’m your guy,” said Vance.

Right now the Senate is basically 50-50, with the two independents usually siding with Democrats. If the Republicans lose this Ohio seat that will really hurt their majority chances.

If they keep it and prevail in places like Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia the Republicans may firmly take the Senate.

