Red Cross urges donors to give as flu season could impact blood supply

When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy donors tends to decrease leaving the Red Cross blood supply vulnerable to a potential shortage over the holidays.(Lorena Carmona)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to give now and help fight the potential impact of seasonal illnesses and the flu season on blood supply.

The Red Cross says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts a serious spread of flu this year and is already reporting an early spike in cases. When seasonal illnesses increase, the number of healthy donors tends to decrease leaving the Red Cross blood supply vulnerable to a potential shortage over the holidays.

According to the Red Cross, donors, especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets, can help bolster the blood supply by making an appointment to donate in the coming weeks.

As a thank-you, the Red Cross is offering several opportunities to donors this month:

  • Those who donate between Nov. 1 and Nov. 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Details are available here.
  • Those who donate over the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27 will get a Red Cross knit beanie while supplies last.
  • Those who donate between Nov. 28 and Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email. Details are available here.

The Red Cross says there is no waiting period to donate blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot. You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) or online by clicking here.

For more information about flu safety and prevention, click here.

