Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Shifting in reverse? Gas prices are on the rise again

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this...
The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.(MGN Online)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The national average price of gas is inching upward again, hitting $3.80, according to AAA.

The price change is about a 4-cent increase from last week and roughly 38 cents more than this time last year.

Analysts said one reason for the recent increase in cost comes from the oil market, where a barrel of crude is more than $90 once again.

The least expensive gas in the United States is in Georgia, where the statewide average is nearly $3.13 per gallon.

California has the most expensive gas, where commuters are paying $5.45 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Imagination Station breaks record
Imagination Station shatters Guinness World Record title
(Source: ProMedica)
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Man dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 15 shooting, warrants issued for suspect
Stabbing crime scene
Norwalk man dead after allegedly stabbed by relative

Latest News

A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm, churns toward Bahamas, Florida coast
FILE: Students walk around the campus of State University of New York College at Oneonta on...
Hospitalizations of young adults for eating disorders grew during pandemic, study says
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay
Moment of Science: Ocean Depth
UC football player facing charges
UC football player suspended after arrest on sexual imposition charges