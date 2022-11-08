Toledoans express how they’d spend the $1.9 billion Powerball

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the Powerball drawing, some lucky person could have just become the world’s newest billionaire.

The $1.9 billion dollar jackpot is more money than a lot of people could ever imagine having, let alone spending.

Many people around the city of Toledo say they would use the money on their families, then buy something big.

“I would pay off all my debts. Then I would probably pay off my parent’s house and buy them a vacation home in Key West because that’s where they love to go. Then I would maybe get a new car or something and invest the rest because I’m young, and I have to set myself up for success in the future,” says Dominick Vidal.

Like many parents, this mom chose to put her kids first. “I love vacations, so vacations we would go on a lot of them. Then I would make sure my family would be set, whether it be my mom, my brother, my sisters, or my nieces and nephews were taken care of. And my own children and their college. Then after that, it’s gravy,” says Beth Gilley.

And unlike many people around Toledo, Tammy Cuneo says she would focus on helping others. ”I will become a philanthropist and an unknown philanthropist. At least that’s what I would hope to do. There are a lot of people who help in this world, and I would help as many people as I could,” says Cuneo.

Winning the lottery is likely a daunting experience, so what should you do if you win?

Secure your ticket. Take a deep breath, and think about your next move. Protect your privacy. Seek legal and financial advice. Make a game plan. Decide if you want the lump sum or annuities. Plan for the future.

