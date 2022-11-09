11/9: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

After starting the day with a bit of frost and fog out there, we’re warming to the upper-60s today with lots of sun. Tomorrow will be warmer still in the mid-70s, then Veterans Day marks a sharp turning point. The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will edge into southeastern counties (a few light showers possible in Toledo), then a strong cold front pushes that system east and delivers our coldest air of the season yet. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 30s, and lows in the 20s, with flurries possible Saturday and Sunday morning.

