Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods to hold second town hall meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding its second town hall meeting Wednesday.

The town hall meeting will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church.

Organizers say this event is part of an ongoing series of coalition meetings whose mission encompasses addressing violent crime through community engagement, partnership building and calling for a return of community policing and of Toledo’s neighborhood block watch program.

