Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods to hold second town hall meeting

The town hall meeting will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church.
The town hall meeting will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding its second town hall meeting Wednesday.

The town hall meeting will take place on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. at St. Martin de Porres Church.

Organizers say this event is part of an ongoing series of coalition meetings whose mission encompasses addressing violent crime through community engagement, partnership building and calling for a return of community policing and of Toledo’s neighborhood block watch program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
Watch 13abc’s 2022 Midterm Election coverage, see race calls here
TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
(Source: ProMedica)
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election

Latest News

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, speaks to the media at her election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov....
Ohio Democrats net wins in US House races, incumbent ousted
A threatening message was written inside one of the high school restrooms which caused the...
Threat causes temporary lockdown at Dundee High School
The fire took place at a house on the 3800 block of Leybourne Avenue.
Two dead in Wednesday Toledo house fire
The event will take place on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and will start and finish at Gibsonburg Town...
Gibsonburg to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk