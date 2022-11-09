Birthday Club
Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur victorious in race against JR Majewski

Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn 9th Congressional District.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur faces J.R. Majewski in the November general election in Ohio's newly-drawn 9th Congressional District.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur has won her reelection bid over opponent JR Majewski in the race for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

She released the following statement after her win.

“Northwest Ohio is home to the hardworking folks who make, build, and grow America - and I am honored to continue serving them in Congress,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur. “There has been too much division in our nation of late, and our focus must be on mending the fabric of our politics and our society. We are the United States of America - not the divided states of America. We are the red, white, and blue - not the red or blue. I pledge to be a voice and representative for all the people - Republicans, Democrats, and none of the above. I will be a fighter for the working man and woman, the farmer in Defiance and the autoworker in Toledo, the police officer in Port Clinton, and the business owner in Fremont. We have so much good we can accomplish when we come together. For the future of our great nation, I will work with anyone and everyone to put Northwest Ohio first.” -- Marcy Kaptur

Majewski had an unconventional route to the Republican nomination as any one, first gaining local and national attention, even a public nod by President Donald Trump, when he painted a giant re-election message on his lawn.

He then bested GOP veterans Craig Riedel and Theresa Gavarone in the May primary.

Majewski, 42, was born in Toledo and graduated from Woodward High School in 1998. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1999 until 2003. He would go on to work at the Davis-Besse nuclear plant as a project manager.

Rep. Kaptur was first elected to Congress in 1982 and was vying for a 21st term. Already the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, the win would have made her the longest-serving woman in the history of Congress, bumping Barbara Mikulski of Maryland, who served in the House for a decade before serving another 30 years in the Senate for Maryland.

Kaptur, 76, attended St. Ursula Academy and worked as an urban planner for the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commissions, and worked as an urban policy advisor in the Carter administration.

In her last 18 elections, Kaptur had only fallen short of 60% of the vote once, in 2010.

The race generated national attention after reports Majewski misrepresented his military service. Majewski denied those reports.

