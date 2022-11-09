Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

DC attorney general to make announcement about Washington Commanders

The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to...
The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.(MGN Online / NFl)
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for the District of Columbia is set to hold a news conference related to the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says he will make a major announcement Thursday.

No details were provided.

His office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations, from the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia to Congress and the league.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
KCRG-TV9 Your Voice Your Vote
Watch 13abc’s 2022 Midterm Election coverage, see race calls here
TPD is investigating a call for shots fired on Upton Ave. during a funeral service on Monday.
Three teenage boys accused of shooting up a casket will be tried as adults
(Source: ProMedica)
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
13abc Voter Guide: 2022 Midterm Election

Latest News

Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Bahamas, forces evacuations in Florida
The event will take place on Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and will start and finish at Gibsonburg Town...
Gibsonburg to hold Ugly Christmas Sweater Run/Walk
Votes are being counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP fights to retake House; Senate control too early to call