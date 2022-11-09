Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street.

“We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”

Sous Chef Victor Vermeulen whipped up traditional bolognese, lobster mousse ravioli, a two-bone pork chop, and scallops with risotto.

“We’re going to make a couple things, some new stuff for the Fall menu that we’re going to be rolling out soon, and some mainstays and a couple of my personal favorites,” said Vermeulen.

To see the full menu for Rosaria’s on Third Street, click here: https://rosariason3rd.com/

